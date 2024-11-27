Coroner releases ID for man found dead after Beavercreek Twp. house fire

The fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Hilltop Road east of Beavercreek and north of Xenia in Greene County.

The Beavercreek Twp. Fire Department said there is an “open and ongoing investigation” into what caused the fire.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau is working with the township fire department, Greene County Sheriff’s Office and Greene County Coroner’s Office, said Jarrod Clay of the Ohio Department of Commerce, which oversees the State Fire Marshal’s Office.