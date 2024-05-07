BreakingNews
Coroner’s office called after man found in Dayton doorway

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office was called to a report of a man down in Dayton Monday night.

Dayton police responded to the 1700 block of West Stewart Street in DeSoto Bass around 10 p.m. after a man was found in a doorway, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

The incident was initially reported as a shooting, but it wasn’t clear if any gunfire was confirmed, dispatch said.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.

