Coroner’s office called to early-morning shooting in Dayton

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office responded to a shooting in Dayton early Monday morning.
Crews were called to the 2700 block of Oxford Avenue shortly after midnight on reports of a shooting, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
Medics were called to scene, dispatch confirmed. The coroner’s office said they were also called to respond.
An unknown vehicle left the scene but it is not clear if it is connected to the shooting.
The shooting is under investigation.
We have reached out to Dayton police for more information and will update this story as we learn more.
