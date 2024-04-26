Country music star Gilbert plans August concert at Kettering’s Fraze Pavilion

Gilbert’s tour features more than 30 concerts from April 26 to Sept. 1, when he will perform in Canfield, Ohio, near Youngstown, according to his website. Stops also include a June 28 show in Columbus.

The Fraze concert, The Big K99.1FM Country Blast, will include a special guest to be announced, Fraze’s website states. Gilbert played at the Rose Music Center in Huber Heights in July 2021.

The Georgia native has had seven No. 1 hits. They include: the seven-time platinum “Bottoms Up,” and “Country Must Be Country Wide,” “You Don’t Know Her Like I Do,” “One Hell of An Amen,” all of which are double platinum sellers.

Gilbert’s record “Just As I Am” won the 2014 American Music Award for favorite country album.

His “So Help Me God,” released in 2022, will be re-released in a deluxe edition. It features 15 songs all co-written by Gilbert and collaborations with Blake Shelton, Vince Gill, Jason Aldean, HARDY and Toby Keith, and Jelly Roll.

Fraze tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. May 3, according to its website. The ticket limit is four on the first day. They range from $55 to $85 and can be purchased in person at Fraze Fanfare in Town & Country Shopping Center, or online at fraze.com.

For more information on both concerts, visit fraze.com.