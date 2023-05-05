Country singer-songwriter Clint Black to perform at the Fraze this summer

Platinum-selling country musician Clint Black is set to perform at the Fraze this August.
The show is scheduled for Aug. 26 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale May 13 at 10 a.m.
Black’s 1989 debut album, “Killin’ Time” and sophomore album “Put Yourself in My Shoes” both went triple platinum. He’s sold more than 20 million records and received more than a dozen gold and platinum awards in the U.S. and Canada.
Black also has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
“Perhaps most impressively, Clint wrote or co-wrote every one of his more than three dozen chart hits, part of a catalog that produced 22 No. 1 and 30 top 10 singles and made him one of the most successful singer/songwriters of the modern era,” according to a press release.
To buy tickets, visit www.fraze.com or call 1-800-514-3849.
