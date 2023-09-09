County auditor to host 7 more forums to discuss property value update

Montgomery County Audior Karl Keith has announced he will host seven more Auditor’s Community Forums to talk about the office’s 2023 property value update.

At each event, the auditor said he will discuss the process his office used to determine the new property values, and what a property owner can do if they disagree with the new value. He will then answer questions from the audience, he said.

The coming forums, most of which are at branches of the Dayton Metro Library, include:

  • Facebook Live, Tuesday, September 12, 12-1 p.m.
  • New Lebanon Branch, Monday, September 25, 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.
  • Main Library, Tuesday, September 26, 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.
  • Northwest Branch, Monday, October 2, 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.
  • Trotwood Branch, Thursday, October 12, 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.
  • Huber Heights Branch, Tuesday, October 24, 6:15 - 7:15 p.m.
  • Brookville Branch, Saturday, October 28, 1-2 p.m.

The auditor held forums earlier this summer, but due to high interest he decided to expand the number of forums from six to 10.

The forums came after the auditor announced that 96% of the residential parcels in the county will see their taxable value increase, meaning most people will see an increase on their property tax bill in 2024. This increase came due to the county’s hot housing market in recent years, with sales increasing property values in Montgomery County by $8.5 billion, a 30% increase.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

