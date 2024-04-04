County Land Bank welcomes new executive director

“In his current position as operations manager, Paul has been ideally situated to be involved in day-to-day functions as well as broader policy discussions,” Montgomery County Commissioner and bank board of directors Chair Carolyn Rice said in a statement Thursday. “We’re confident the transition to his role as executive director will be seamless.”

A University of Dayton graduate, Bradley has worked for the office of Sen. Sherod Brown and for the Montgomery County treasurer, among other positions. He has served as the Land Bank’s operations manager since 2022.

“I’m honored to have the support of the board to lead this organization and I am excited for the challenges ahead,” Bradley said. “Mike’s impact on this organization will be felt for a long time, and I feel fortunate to have had the time to develop my skills under his leadership.”

“It has been an honor to serve as the executive director of the Land Bank,” Grauwelman said. “I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished together, and I’m confident the Land Bank will continue to excel under Paul’s leadership.”

Grauwelman also served as president of Mound Development Corp., where he helped redevelop a former nuclear weapons-production site into a Miamisburg business park.

“Mike is a visionary and the chief architect of the Land Bank’s array of services that are helping Montgomery County communities address distressed real estate and improve their quality of life,” Rice said. “He has worked closely with the board to build a strong foundation for our response to future challenges. We will miss him as a leader and a colleague.”