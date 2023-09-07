County to pay $2 a tire at annual event to keep material out of landfills: Here’s how to get paid

Montgomery County’s Environmental Services Department will once again hold their Tire Buy-Back Event. It will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17 at the Transfer and Recycling Facility, located at 1001 Encrete Lane in Moraine.

The county will pay $2 for each tire turned in. People cannot bring more than 10 tires and proof of Montgomery County residency is required. Also note that big truck, farm implement or other over-sized tires will not be accepted. STAFF REPORT

TROTWOOD

Fire department conducting hydrant flow testing

In an effort to assure an adequate water supply for fighting fires and to help maintain the lowest Insurance Ratings possible, Trotwood Fire and Rescue personnel is checking all fire hydrants for operation and flow. The department will conduct fire hydrant flow testing through Sept. 30. Residents are recommended to check their tap water for clarity before doing any laundry during these dates. Fire hydrant flow testing will be done between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

This process of flow testing hydrants will cause the rust in the water lines. Trotwood Fire & Rescue and the Montgomery County Water Dept. no longer offer rust removing detergents. Should you get rust in your clothing, follow these steps:

• Do not permit the clothing to dry.

• Purchase a detergent with rust removing agents and follow the cleaning instructions.

Areas affected will vary throughout the city, as crews are available for flushing or flow testing fire hydrants.

For more information, visit www.trotwood.org. STAFF REPORT

CENTERVILLE

Library offers program on Social Security

America’s largest domestic program, Social Security, is here to protect the public, and you are never too old or too young to learn about this foundation beneficial to your financial life. Visit the Woodbourne Library (6060 Far Hills Avenue) on Monday, Sept. 11, 1 – 2:30 p.m., or Friday, Sept. 29, 10 – 11:30 a.m., as Social Security Public Affairs Specialist Theresa Busher shares Social Security essentials. Discover retirement eligibility, early versus late retirement options, how work affects Social Security benefits, spouse and survivor benefits, using the mySocialSecurity website and account, and Medicare A/B enrollment periods.

This program is free and open to ages 18 and up, but registration is required. For more information or to register, call 937-433-8091, ext. 2 or visit the library’s website. STAFF REPORT

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Get outside with the library and Five Rivers MetroParks

Dayton Metro Library and Five Rivers MetroParks will host Get Outside Book Club programs through October. Families will be able to enjoy both nature and reading time together. Each session will have a different theme. Some sessions will be held at one of Five Rivers’ parks, while others will be held at DML Branches.

Here is the book club schedule, including themes, through September:

· Huber Heights Branch: Tuesday, Sept. 12, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Theme: Lessons from Wildlife – Metroparks staff will bring the box turtle, the gray rat snake, and others for a visit.

· Wesleyan MetroPark: Tuesday, Sept. 12, 5-6 p.m. Theme: Creek Creatures – Explore the creek, read stories about creatures who live there, and dip your feet in! Children will be encouraged to get wet.

· Taylorsville MetroPark – CCC Shelter: Thursday, Sept. 21, 10-11 a.m. Theme: Pondology – Read stories about pond life and use dipnets to explore the pond edge. Children will be encouraged to get wet.

· Englewood MetroPark – Patty Shelter: Monday, Sept. 25, 2-3 p.m. Theme: Nature Play – Use the power of imagination and creativity to discover nature.

· West Branch: Wednesday, Sept. 27, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Theme: Lessons from Wildlife – Metroparks staff will bring the box turtle, the gray rat snake, and others for a visit. STAFF REPORT