Courthouse Square crowd marks Jan. 6 anniversary

Christine Corba with the League of Women Voters called on the crowd to stand up for their rights and get people to the polls as well as voting.

She said the Jan. 6 insurrection was a reminder of how fragile democracy is.

“Now more than ever, it is crucial to fight,” she said.

Rev. Kellie Kelley of the Miami Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship closed out the vigil and called for the people in the crowd to reflect on the beauty of the country and the sacrifices made.

She said the Constitution of the United States allows the country to evolve.

“It allows us to change and grow. It only can do this if each one of us has a voice and if these voices can come together to create power,” Kelley said.