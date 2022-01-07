Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Courthouse Square crowd marks Jan. 6 anniversary

Around 75 people attended a candlelight vigil and rally to remember the January 6 attack on the US capitol at Courthouse Square Thursday night. Jim Noelker/Staff
caption arrowCaption
Around 75 people attended a candlelight vigil and rally to remember the January 6 attack on the US capitol at Courthouse Square Thursday night. Jim Noelker/Staff

Local News
By Eileen McClory, Dayton Daily News
35 minutes ago

A crowd of around 75 gathered in Courthouse Square to mark the anniversary of a violent mob storming the U.S. Capitol building, as well as to protest Ohio’s voting districts and urge leaders to pass voting legislation.

ExploreBiden warns of US peril from Trump's 'dagger' at democracy

Guy Jones, a Lakota activist, said men need to stand up now with women.

“This is that time for our mothers and our daughters and our wives and our sisters to stand up. And we as men, we need to be men. And we need to stand up beside them and support them.”

Sabrina Jordan, an activist with Ohio Families Unite Against Police Brutality, an anti-police-violence campaign, talked about the threats aimed at voting rights and free speech. She called on people to fight back.

“I’m not out here in the cold for nothing,” she said.

Christine Corba with the League of Women Voters called on the crowd to stand up for their rights and get people to the polls as well as voting.

She said the Jan. 6 insurrection was a reminder of how fragile democracy is.

“Now more than ever, it is crucial to fight,” she said.

ExploreAmericans do not remember Jan. 6 Capitol riot as one people

Rev. Kellie Kelley of the Miami Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship closed out the vigil and called for the people in the crowd to reflect on the beauty of the country and the sacrifices made.

She said the Constitution of the United States allows the country to evolve.

“It allows us to change and grow. It only can do this if each one of us has a voice and if these voices can come together to create power,” Kelley said.

In Other News
1
Dayton bomb squad detonates ‘hazardous materials’ found in Washington...
2
City appoints deputy director for Dayton Police Department
3
DeWine: No telling how long Guard troops needed in hospitals
4
COVID impact: Workplace illnesses soared, work-related injuries fell
5
Public Health sets COVID vaccination clinics

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top