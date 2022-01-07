Courthouse Square crowd marks Jan. 6 anniversary

A crowd of around 75 gathered in Courthouse Square to mark the anniversary of a violent mob storming the U.S. Capitol building, as well as to protest Ohio’s voting districts and urge leaders to pass voting legislation.
Guy Jones, a Lakota activist, said men need to stand up now with women.
“This is that time for our mothers and our daughters and our wives and our sisters to stand up. And we as men, we need to be men. And we need to stand up beside them and support them.”
Sabrina Jordan, an activist with Ohio Families Unite Against Police Brutality, an anti-police-violence campaign, talked about the threats aimed at voting rights and free speech. She called on people to fight back.
“I’m not out here in the cold for nothing,” she said.
Christine Corba with the League of Women Voters called on the crowd to stand up for their rights and get people to the polls as well as voting.
She said the Jan. 6 insurrection was a reminder of how fragile democracy is.
“Now more than ever, it is crucial to fight,” she said.
Rev. Kellie Kelley of the Miami Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship closed out the vigil and called for the people in the crowd to reflect on the beauty of the country and the sacrifices made.
She said the Constitution of the United States allows the country to evolve.
“It allows us to change and grow. It only can do this if each one of us has a voice and if these voices can come together to create power,” Kelley said.
