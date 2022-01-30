COVID-19 cases still high in Ohio, but numbers decrease

Ohio’s coronavirus cases remain high while hospitalizations continue to fluctuate.
Statewide, 4,206 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and 800 of those are in ICUs, according to the Ohio Hospital Association census data Sunday.
In the West Central Ohio region, 553 people are hospitalized with COVID. The region includes Darke, Shelby, Miami, Champaign, Clark, Montgomery, Greene and Preble counties.
Throughout the Southwestern area hospitals, 768 individuals are hospitalized with COVID-19.The Southwestern area includes Butler, Warren, Clinton, Hamilton, Clemont, Brown, Highland and Adams counties. For those in the ICU, one in three patients are COVID-19 positive. This mean a total of 158 ICU patients within the region have the coronavirus.
The total number of reported coronavirus cases throughout the pandemic for the Buckeye State is 2,576,245, as of Sunday, according to the Ohio Department of Health dashboard.
In the last 24 hours, 5,224 new cases were reported. That is a decrease from Saturday when 8,609 cases were reported.
The 21-day average of coronavirus reported cases decreased from Saturday’s 19,090 to today’s 18,429 cases.
The number of new hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours decreased from 232 Saturday to 68 Sunday, according to ODH.
The total amount of ICU admissions throughout the pandemic in Ohio is 12,702. In the last 24 hours, 6 new ICU cases were reported, down from 17 on Saturday.
The 21-day ICU admission rate is 32 patients per day.
As of Sunday, 61.30% of Ohioans of all ages have started a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the coronavirus dashboard. For those 5 and older, 65.15% have started the vaccine. Those 12 and older have a rate of 69.26%, and those 18 and older have a rate of 71.35%.
The rate for all ages who have completed their vaccine is 56.36%. For those 5 and older, 59.90% have finished. Those 12 and older have a finished vaccination rate of 63.99%, and those 18 and older have a rate of 66.01%.
