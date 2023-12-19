Covington man, 34, indicted on 10 felony child sex counts

TROY — Bail of $250,000 was ordered Monday in a Miami County court for a Covington man facing 10 counts of felony unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Lewis E. Hutchinson, 34, is accused in indictments issued by the county grand jury of engaging in sexual conduct with a 14-year-old between September and Dec. 3.

Hutchinson pleaded not guilty. He could face up to five years in prison on each charge, if convicted.

Judge Jeannine Pratt set the bail and ordered Hutchinson to have no contact with the alleged victim or any other minors. A pretrial hearing for Hutchinson was scheduled for Dec. 28 in Pratt’s court.

