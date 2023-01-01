dayton-daily-news logo
Crash at Dayton intersection leaves 1 injured

By , Staff Writer
12 minutes ago

An early Sunday morning multi-vehicle crash in Dayton lead to 1 person being possibly injured.

Crews received a call about the crash at the intersection of West Stewart Street and Oldfield Avenue at 2:55 a.m., according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

The crash is under investigation and no further details have been released, including what may have caused the crash.

