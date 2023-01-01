Crash at Dayton intersection leaves 1 injured

An early Sunday morning multi-vehicle crash in Dayton lead to 1 person being possibly injured.
Crews received a call about the crash at the intersection of West Stewart Street and Oldfield Avenue at 2:55 a.m., according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
The crash is under investigation and no further details have been released, including what may have caused the crash.
In Other News
1
Big money on the line as Ohio sports gambling starts today
2
This Week in Dayton History: Plane crash near Beavercreek High School...
3
Bellbrook community center gives helps those who might be struggling...
4
From the publisher: 2023 is a time to celebrate our beginnings and look...
5
Local religious leaders react to death of Pope Benedict XVI
About the Author