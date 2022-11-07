Crash closes U.S. 35 East in Dayton; multiple medics called

U.S. 35 East is closed in Dayton following a two-vehicle crash late Monday morning.
The crash took place around 10:57 a.m. and closed the road near Abbey Avenue.
Three medics were called to the scene, but additional information about injuries was not available, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.
In Other News
1
Before Rob Dyrdek was a national celebrity, he was a Kettering kid who...
2
Centerville High School closes for day due to partial power outage
3
On this date: The first-ever air delivery brought silk from Dayton to...
4
5 Dayton-area stories you might have missed this weekend in 3 minutes
5
Voters Guide: Learn about local and state election candidates here
About the Author