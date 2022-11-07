Crews battle simultaneous house fires on Alaska Street in Dayton

Firefighters are battling fires at adjacent houses on Alaska Street in Dayton.
Crews responded to a report of a fire around 5:20 p.m. at a vacant house in the 200 block of Alaska Street, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.
When they arrived, they found flames and heavy smoke coming from two houses after the fire apparently spread to a house next door. None of the residents next door were injured, according to reports.
We are working to learn more about the fire and will update this report.
In Other News
About the Author