Crews called to industrial fire in Kettering; heavy black smoke seen in area

Heavy black smoke could be seen this evening coming from an industrial fire in Kettering.

Crews were dispatched to 4991 Hempstead Station Drive — occupied by Consolidated Vehicle Converters — in the city’s southeast side, according to the Kettering Police Department.

The business specializes in remanufacturing sealed torque converters for the automotive industry, according to its website.

It is not clear what led to the fire, nor whether there were any injuries.

This report will be updated as we learn new information.