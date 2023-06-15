X

Crews called to report of van into creek in Brookville

Local News
By
5 minutes ago

Crews were called Thursday evening on a report of a van that went into a creek in Brookville.

Brookville police and medics responded to 445 S. Wolf Creek Trail, according to the Englewood Police Department, which dispatches for Brookville.

No one has been taken to any hospitals due to the incident.

It also is not clear whether anyone was inside the van, dispatchers said.

We are working to learn more information and will update this report.

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

