Crews from multiple departments called to Riverside fire

Crews from multiple departments were called Thursday to a fire in Riverside.
The fire was reported around noon in the 3700 block of Old Troy Pike, which was shut down.
According to initial reports, light smoke was showing when crews arrived, but the fire was well involved inside.
Riverside, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and Dayton firefighters were called to the scene.
We will update this report as we learn new details.
