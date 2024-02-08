Crews to resume search for missing teen in Troy today

Carder’s father reported her missing Friday and police opened an investigation.

While searching the river Tuesday morning, Troy police and fire crews found Carder’s backpack in the water near near East Main Street (state Route 41), according to a post on the Troy Police Department’s Facebook page.

Investigators also received a report that Conagra Foods employees heard a woman yelling outside at 9:08 p.m. on Jan. 31. Officers checked the area at the time, but didn’t hear anyone yelling or find anyone, according to police.

Volunteer organizations with specialized search and safety equipment were called in Tuesday and covered the area from the CSX railroad bridge to state Route 571. The search utilized boats, drones and sonar.

The search continued Wednesday, with nearly 100 people, Troy Mayor Robin Oda posted on Facebook. Search and cadaver dogs, helicopter search teams, rafts and boats, ATVs and other equipment was used. A witness/victim support team and mobile command center were also available, Oda shared.

“Mutual aid between agencies is an amazing thing to behold. We will get a complete list of these agencies to thank them,” she posted. “We continue to hope and pray that Ellie is found safe.”

Police asked people from refraining to create their own searches.

“If someone would get in trouble searching the river on their own, having to perform a water rescue would severely delay our searches,” police said.

Carder stands 5 feet, 7 inches, weighs 110 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who knows Carder’s whereabouts, has seen her since Jan. 31 or who has information is urged to contact detective Cody Compton at 937-339-7525, ext. 1410.