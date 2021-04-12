Crews work on $3M bridge replacement on Chambersburg Road at state Route 4

Rainy weather didn’t stop crews on Monday working on the bridge replacement on Chambersburg Road in Huber Heights.
The $3 million construction project is to replace the bridge on Chambersburg Road, which also is state Route 235, over state Route 4.
Construction began in March and is expected to last about five months until August, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
Motorists are asked to use state Route 201, Interstate 70 and state Route 444 as a detour, and there will be periodic ramp closures as part of the project, ODOT said.
The bridge replacement is one of three projects underway along state Route 235 in Greene and Montgomery counties.
Two bridges on state Route 235 over Mud Run and Mad River in Greene County are under construction.
Closures associated with these projects will be included in ODOT’s weekly traffic updates. To sign up for these updates, go to the ODOT website and scroll to the bottom of any page, then enter your email or phone number and click subscribe.