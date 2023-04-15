CT5 puts Cadillac back on course

On looks, the styling remains intact from the previous model year, although the Radiant Red paint coat (an extra $1,225) of my tester is a new color offering for the 2023 model year and it looked sexy. The fastback styling of the CT5 is a bit of a throwback (in a good way). As cars are being phased out, the aggressive exterior looks show that sedans like the CT5 are going out with a bang. The longer hood also adds to the persona of this sedan. For sure the looks will appeal to enthusiasts, although the grille could be more aggressively styled.

The fascia near the bottom almost looks like a smile, which detracts from the aggressive nature of the rest of the vehicle and is a little too cutesy for this type of car.

Inside, the interior holds true to what makes Cadillac the luxury standout in the General Motors family. Fine touchpoints, a refined cabin and amazing creature comforts hold true to Cadillac’s luxury reputation. It’s well deserved in my tester with leather seats and ambient lighting.

My tester came with the Platinum Package ($9,100 addition) that included an ultraview sunroof, Sedona Suavage accents, alloy accents, heated and ventilated seats and a premium sound system. A 10-inch touchscreen runs Cadillac’s intuitive CUE infotainment system. This remains one of my favorite systems in the industry and provides a great combination of responsive touch commands and knobs. Plus smartphone integration is simple and smooth.

My tester also came with GM’s semi-autonomous system called SuperCruise. This provides hands-free driving on certain mapped highways and roads where the driver doesn’t have to hit the pedals or touch the steering wheel and the car will maintain a speed (or keep a safe speed in traffic). SuperCruise will even allow for hands-free lane changes (if you put the turn signal on).

I’ve used both Ford’s BlueCruise and GM’s SuperCruise and the GM version is better with less ping-ponging between lane lines. It keeps a straight, smooth line and you feel more confident trusting the technology, which takes a big leap of faith. SuperCruise costs an additional $6,940.

The 2023 Cadillac CT5 has an EPA rating of 18 mpg/city and 26 mpg/highway which is decent fuel economy for a sporty V6.

Base price of my tester which was the Premium Trim was $42,195. With all of the added features mentioned, the final MSRP of my tester was $66,355 with $20,000 worth of options.

No this wasn’t the ultra-sporty CT5-V or the 668-horsepower Blackwing version, but the 2023 CT5 is still fun, sexy and luxurious enough. It’s up to you if all those options are worth it, but the car in its base setup is pretty value driven and could get the Cadillac brand back on course.

Jimmy Dinsmore is a freelance automotive journalist. Email him at jimmydinsmore73@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @driversside

2023 Cadillac CT5 Premium

Price/As tested price................................................ $42,195/$66,355

Mileage.......................................... 18 mpg/city; 26 mpg/hwy

Engine............................................. 3.0-liter twin turbocharged V6

Horsepower................................. 335 hp/405 lbs./ft.

Transmission................................. 10-speed automatic

Drive Wheels................ All-wheel drive

Final Assembly Point................ Lansing, MI