CVS pharmacy store in Kettering closing Feb. 10

Signs on the door of the CVS Pharmacy at 524 E. Stroop Road in Kettering say the store will close Feb. 10.

Local News
By Jeremy P. Kelley
7 minutes ago

The CVS Pharmacy store on Stroop Road in Kettering will close Feb. 10, according to signs posted on the front door Wednesday night.

The store at 524 E. Stroop Road is part of the Eichelberger Shopping Center, sitting between the Kroger Fresh Fare store and a Pet Supplies Plus, all of which have been in those locations for years.

The signs on the door say as of Feb. 10, customers’ prescription records will be sent to another CVS pharmacy 1.5 miles north at 2801 Far Hills Ave. in Oakwood, a block north of Dorothy Lane.

The signs do not list any reason for the store closing, and CVS representatives could not be reached for comment Wednesday night.

The Eichelberger Shopping Center — which sits across Shroyer Road from the Town & Country shops — saw significant changes several years ago, but very few recently.

The Kroger store was remodeled into a Fresh Fare in 2009, while the city widened sidewalks and installed decorative street lights and retaining walls on Stroop in 2014. The Friendly’s restaurant in the Kroger parking lot closed in 2014, with that building and a bank branch that closed earlier remaining vacant today.

The CVS Pharmacy next to Kroger on Stroop Road in Kettering will close Feb. 10.

About the Author

Jeremy Kelley covers K-12 education issues for the Dayton Daily News. Jeremy is a Cincinnati native and has lived in the Dayton area for 30 years.

