CVS pharmacy store in Kettering closing Feb. 10

The store at 524 E. Stroop Road is part of the Eichelberger Shopping Center, sitting between the Kroger Fresh Fare store and a Pet Supplies Plus, all of which have been in those locations for years.

The signs on the door say as of Feb. 10, customers’ prescription records will be sent to another CVS pharmacy 1.5 miles north at 2801 Far Hills Ave. in Oakwood, a block north of Dorothy Lane.