Daily rainfall records set in Dayton, Cincinnati

Dayton and Cincinnati broke daily rainfall records during Tuesday’s showers and thunderstorms.
A record rainfall of 1.5 inches was set in Dayton, which broke the old record for Sept. 24 of 1.15 inches set nearly 80 years ago in 1945, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Cincinnati recorded 2.03 inches, which broke the old record of 1.87 inches set 52 years ago in 1972.
More rain is possible over the next few days.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible through Thursday before tropical remnants will bring rain to close the workweek, the NWS said.
