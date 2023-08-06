Darke County crash involves roll over of van

One person was injured Sunday in a two-vehicle crash in Darke County at US 127 and Weavers-Fort Jefferson Road.

The two-vehicle injury crash involved one vehicle rolling over around 10:56 a.m., according to a release from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

A 67-year-old driver of a white 1999 Buick LeSabr pulled out in front of the white 2008 Ford van driving south on US 127, the sheriff’s office said.

The white van then traveled off the right side of the roadway, rolled and came to rest on its top, deputies said.

ExplorePiqua man held in fatal shooting, wounding of two men

The 71-year-old driver of the Ford van was taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital for his injuries.

The 67-year-old driver at fault was uninjured and cited for failure to yield.

