Darke County Jail receives funds for security upgrades

The grants come from a $50 million jail relief program as part of the Senate Bill 310 of 133rd Ohio General Assembly, which allocated federal COVID-19 funds to Ohio’s counties. Last year, $45 million went to major construction projects for six jails and the remainder of the million resolved safety concerns, the press release said.

“CCAO thanks Gov. Mike DeWine and the General Assembly for their ongoing support of county jail facilities,” CCAO President Debbie Lieberman said. “These funds are instrumental in keeping Ohio’s aging jail facilities secure and operational, which leads to safer communities across the state.”

Another $51 million in grant funding for jail capital projects is expected in the next few weeks.