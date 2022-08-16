Darke County Jail receives funds for security upgrades

The Darke County Jail is one of six different county jails in Ohio receiving funds to assist with safety, security and operational projects, according to County Commissioner’s Association for Ohio.
About $5 million dollars will be awarded to the facilities through the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction’s Bureau of Adult Detention.
The jails receiving the funding include:
- Darke County - $1.8 million for security upgrades
- Ross County - $1.6 million for security upgrades
- Monroe County - $329,000 for a sewer system project
- Erie County - $150,000 for a sewer system project
- Highland County - $179,000 for security upgrades
- Pickaway County - $902,000 for a sewer system project
“Ohio is making significant investments in the safety and overall operations of our jails to help them better meet the demands of our criminal justice system,” Gov, Mike DeWine said. “These jail improvements will help alleviate more significant issues in the future and help ensure these facilities are operating safely.”
The grants come from a $50 million jail relief program as part of the Senate Bill 310 of 133rd Ohio General Assembly, which allocated federal COVID-19 funds to Ohio’s counties. Last year, $45 million went to major construction projects for six jails and the remainder of the million resolved safety concerns, the press release said.
“CCAO thanks Gov. Mike DeWine and the General Assembly for their ongoing support of county jail facilities,” CCAO President Debbie Lieberman said. “These funds are instrumental in keeping Ohio’s aging jail facilities secure and operational, which leads to safer communities across the state.”
Another $51 million in grant funding for jail capital projects is expected in the next few weeks.
