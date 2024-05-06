Dash cam: 2 Dayton cruisers collide, crash into poles, 1 catches fire

Two cruisers collided early Thursday while on the way to assist another officer who apprehend a driver in a stolen vehicle in Dayton.

Dash camera footage shows one cruiser crash into a pole and then catch fire, with smoke and small flames visible.

The crash happened shortly after a Dayton police sergeant found a wanted stolen vehicle at about 1:55 a.m. and had the driver in custody when the two cruisers collided, said Dayton Police Department spokesman James Rider.

Each cruiser crashed into a separate pole after the initial collision and both officers were taken to a local hospital. One officer was treated and released and the second suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries, he said.

The driver of the stolen vehicle was arrested and the stolen vehicle was returned to its owner.

The crash report has not yet been filed.

