Dave Chappelle buys land intended for home development in Yellow Springs

Oberer Homes no longer plans to develop a controversial housing subdivision on the south edge of Yellow Springs, and the land has been transferred to a company tied to Yellow Springs-based comedian Dave Chappelle.
Josué Salmerón, the Yellow Springs village manager, said his understanding is that Oberer transferred all of the 53 acres in question to Chappelle’s control.
Chappelle was among the many residents who vocally opposed the planned housing development along Spillan Road. Village officials gave the project the go-ahead, and in February, Oberer officials said they planned to move forward. At the time, Chappelle threatened to cancel some of his investments in the village, including a planned comedy club.
Greene County auditor records now show Spillan Rd. LLC as the owner of at least some of the property in question along Spillan Road and East Hyde Road. Spillan Rd. LLC was newly formed in March, according to Ohio Secretary of State records.
An exemption form from the county auditor’s office, dated in April, shows Oberer Land Developers Ltd. as the “grantor” of the property and Spillan Rd. LLC as the “grantee.” The exemption form says of the land transfer, “no money or other valuable and tangible consideration readily convertible into money ...” was paid.
George Oberer, the president of Oberer Companies, confirmed that Oberer will no longer be developing the land. He said he was not at liberty to explain why the company transferred the land.
Both Salmerón and Carla Sims, Chappelle’s publicist, said they have not spoken to Chappelle and do not know what he plans to do with the land.
Sims and Max Crome, Chappelle’s architect and a Yellow Springs native, argued earlier this year it would make more sense for the village to develop existing village-owned land set aside for affordable housing, add units to properties like in-law homes or cottages on their properties, and evaluate existing structures in the village that could be transformed into housing.
