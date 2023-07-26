David’s Bridal plans to keep majority of locations open following transaction

David’s Bridal, a bridal and special occasion authority, announced this week that it has successfully closed its transaction with CION Investment Corporation, a publicly listed business development company, for the sale of substantially all of the company’s assets.

Through the transaction with CION, David’s Bridal will continue operations at up to 195 stores, preserving 7,000 jobs nationwide, the company said in a release.

CION has invested $20 million into the new business to fund future growth and has assumed certain bankruptcy-related liabilities, David’s Bridal said. Additionally, Bank of America will continue to provide financing to enhance the business’ financial flexibility through a $50 million revolving credit facility and a $20 million term loan facility.

“Today’s announcement marks the beginning of David’s next era, and with CION’s partnership fully solidified, we are excited to continue to serve brides and customers well into the future,” David’s Bridal CEO Jim Marcum said in the release. “We believe that the results of our competitive sale process represent the best outcome for our stakeholders, as it provides us with the time and resources to drive forward in implementing our strategic vision.”

CION President and Chief Investment Officer Gregg Bresner said his company believes the transaction will substantially reduce David’s Bridal’s debt burden and that its store portfolio will enhance the company’s ability to benefit from the expected post-COVID rebound in wedding activity and position the company for future success.

The bridal dress retailer said in April that all of its more than 290 stores would close unless a buyer for the company emerged as it underwent its second bankruptcy stint in five years.

Stores that had been targeted for possible closing by no later than Aug. 11 included locations in Miami Twp. (on Prestige Plaza Drive), West Chester Twp. in Butler County (at 7676 Voice of America Drive), Cleveland, Columbus, Toledo, Canton and North Olmstead.