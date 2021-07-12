Dayton Air Show releases estimated attendance for two-day event

Officials with the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show Presented by Kroger estimated 40,000 people attended the two-day event.
Due to dismal forecasts and some rain, attendance was down.
“We are pleased with the outcome of this year’s show overall,” stated Scott Buchanan, chairman of the United States Air & Trade Show Board of Trustees, producers of the event. “The lineup was fantastic and we came back strong, but the weather simply hampered turnout especially on Sunday. We’re very thankful to our loyal fans, sponsors and volunteers who help make the show a success each year.”
This past weekend’s show marked a return for Dayton’s classic summer event. Last year, show organizers reluctantly cancelled the two-day event as COVID took hold across the nation.
Initially, show organizers intended to have the 2021 show offered for the first time in a drive-in style tailgating event, with guests expected to stay in or close to parked automobiles.
Such an arrangement would have been limited to about 4,000 cars a day. With six passengers per car, that would have meant perhaps 24,000 guests a day — a far cry from the average 60,000 to 70,000 guests milling about on foot in previous years.
Plans are already underway for the 2022 show which will feature the U.S. Navy Blue Angels on July 30 and 31.