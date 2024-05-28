Dayton among cheapest cities to own a dog; see what else Rover survey says

Dayton is the fifth least expensive U.S. city to own a pooch, behind only El Paso, Texas; Lexington, Kentucky; Oklahoma City; and Virginia Beach, Rover states.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

A Rover survey of Dayton pet parents found they spend up to $1,788 per year on each of their dogs, and most spend $600 or more.

But nationally annual costs for dog essentials can range from about $1,000 to $5,225, with a median monthly cost of about $260, the survey states.

Four of the five most expensive cities to own a dog are in California.

Rover says Bernedoodles are the most expensive breed of dog to own, based on monthly costs, while Shih Tzus are the least expensive.

Some large recurring costs associated with dog ownership include food, treats and chews, toys, and flea and tick prevention products.

Other expenses include emergency vet bills, dental cleaning, wellness vet bills and grooming supplies and services.

Other findings of the Rover survey: