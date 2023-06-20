X

Dayton-area bowling alley sold for nearly $2 million

A Cleveland-area company has purchased a Huber Heights bowling alley for nearly $2 million, new Montgomery County property records show.

Michael Poelking, president of Marian Lanes Inc., sold the property to Rollhouse Dayton Holdings LLC, a Solon, Ohio entertainment company, the property deed indicates.

ExploreOhio auditor concludes no illegal spending in Parallax audit, though previous findings remain

The purchase price was $1.95 million. The property at 6170 Brandt Pike included 4.8 acres and a 47,235-square-foot building built in 1976, according to Montgomery County records.

Records give the sale date as June 14.

On its web site, RollHouse tells visitors that a “RollHouse Dayton location” is “coming soon.”

“Since we purchased our first bowling alley 30 years ago, our goal has always been to offer a local place to forget about life’s worries and just let and have fun,” the company says on its site. “We are not a mega chain. We are here because Ohio is home and the people of Ohio we consider our friends and family.”

The business also has locations in Columbus, Mentor, Fairfield, Parma and elsewhere. The Huber Heights bowling alley is the company’s seventh location.

A message seeking comment was sent to RollHouse Tuesday.

