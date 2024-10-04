Dayton-area companies celebrate hefty new defense contracts

SelectTech Services Corp., of Centerville, won a $15 million Air Force contract to build lightweight, portable/modular Sensitive Compartmented Information Facilities or “SCIFs.”

A SCIF is a secure area where government employees or contractors can store or discuss sensitive information.

This contract provides for the follow-on production of highly specialized equipment of a prototype developed by SelectTech and the Air Force Research Laboratory, the DOD said. AFRL is based at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Work will be performed in Centerville, and is expected to be complete by Sept. 26, 2029.

The contract came from the 21st Contracting Squadron, Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado.

Parallax Advanced Research Corp., of Beavercreek Township, was awarded an $8,999,645 cost-plus-fixed-fee Air Force contract for autonomous sensing technologies for exploration and research with intelligent assistance.

This contract will “inform fundamental design principles and theories in human-machine teaming, human performance, psychological processes, and physiological indicators to enhance analytic efficiency and effectiveness,” the DOD said.

Work will be performed in Beavercreek Township, and is expected to be completed by May 5, 2029.

The contract came from AFRL’s Warfighter Readiness & Interface Contracting Section, at Wright-Patterson.

Beavercreek’s Butt Construction has received an approximately $7 million contract to replace air handling units around a building on Wright-Patterson’s Area A, firm President Rachel Butt said.

The building is approximately 172,000 square feet, a secure building with computer rooms.

In addition to replacing air handling units throughout the building, Butt will perform additional repairs to the chillers in the building and will perform electrical work, while making minor sprinkler repairs.

Outside, the business will relocate utilities, regrade and installing new sidewalks.

“We are having our most successful year on record,” Butt told the Dayton Daily News.

Valerio Solutions, which has offices in the downtown Dayton Arcade, said that AFWERX, the Air Force’s technology exploration and acquisition arm, has selected a company solution for a “direct-to-phase II” SBIR (small business innovation research) contract to provide logistics data into a predictive analytics platform.

“We’re proud to be a part of this effort and look forward to continuing to provide innovative solutions to those operating in remote locations and contested environments,” said Valerio CEO Alexander Hardy.

Hardy put the value of the contract at $1.23 million.

“As veterans ourselves, we’re honored, and together with our partners, we have the opportunity to better enable crucial support systems for the warfighter in contested areas,” said Valerio Chief Operating Officer John Pulaski.