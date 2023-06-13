Dayton area draws tens of millions in new defense contracts

The Dayton location of Raytheon Co., based in Woburn, Mass., will have a small piece of a $87.5 million contract in support of the relocatable over-the-horizon radar at the Forces Surveillance Support Center, Chesapeake, Va., the DOD also said Monday.

The work will include software enhancements; software re-hosts; software maintenance, installation and more.

The contract will include a 48-month ordering period with no options. The base ordering period is anticipated to begin this August and is expected to be completed by August 2027.

Most of the work will happen in Chesapeake, Va., with work happening in many other locales as well, the DOD said.

Finally, a Richfield, Ohio company, Anthony Allega Cement Contracting Inc., has been awarded a $43.1 million contract for on-call base wide pavement and grounds construction services at Wright-Patterson.

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center is also the source of that contract.