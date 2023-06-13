Dayton area draws tens of millions in new defense contracts

Recent Department of Defense contracts will bring work and dollars to the Dayton area.
Enterprise Roofing & Sheet Metal in Dayton has been awarded a nearly $21 million firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for several roofing-related construction tasks at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, the DOD said Monday.
Indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts provide for an indefinite quantity of services during a fixed period.
The work will involve demolition, preparation of roof and decking surfaces, sealing, waterproofing, insulating, flashing, venting, coating, resurfacing, and more.
Work is expected to be completed by Dec. 12, 2028. This award is the result of a competitive, small business, set-aside acquisition and three offers were received, the DOD said. The contract came from the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at Wright-Patterson.
The Dayton location of Raytheon Co., based in Woburn, Mass., will have a small piece of a $87.5 million contract in support of the relocatable over-the-horizon radar at the Forces Surveillance Support Center, Chesapeake, Va., the DOD also said Monday.
The work will include software enhancements; software re-hosts; software maintenance, installation and more.
The contract will include a 48-month ordering period with no options. The base ordering period is anticipated to begin this August and is expected to be completed by August 2027.
Most of the work will happen in Chesapeake, Va., with work happening in many other locales as well, the DOD said.
Finally, a Richfield, Ohio company, Anthony Allega Cement Contracting Inc., has been awarded a $43.1 million contract for on-call base wide pavement and grounds construction services at Wright-Patterson.
The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center is also the source of that contract.
