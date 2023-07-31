Dayton-area firms ready to compete for new $900M Wright-Patt contract

Nine Dayton-area firms are ready to compete for work under a new wide-ranging research contract from the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base with a value of up to $900 million.

Mile Two LLC, the University of Dayton Research Institute and Applied Research Associates, of Dayton; ARCTOS, Vana Solutions and BTAS Inc., of Beavercreek; Cryptic Vector, of Liberty Township, were named to the contract, as were Riverside Research, of Arlington, Va., which also has offices in Beavercreek; and Sierra Nevada Corp., of Englewood, Colo., which has a maintenance and repair operations hangar at Dayton International Airport.

The local companies were among more than 20 awarded a $900 million ceiling indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for “yielding cost-effective warfighting capabilities,” the Department of Defense said late Friday.

Do you want to keep up with Wright-Patterson Air Force Base news? Wright Patt Today is a newsletter for people who live, work and care about one of the largest Air Force bases in the world. We'll deliver the latest military-related news and stories important to the Wright-Patterson community to your inbox every weekday. CLICK HERE to sign up for the newsletter

An indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract is a type of contract that provides for an indefinite quantity of supplies or services during a fixed period.

“These contracts provide for the development of innovative approaches that bring multi-domain systems capabilities, the characterization of new technologies and systems through studies, recurrent demonstration, and rapid development to enable rapid prototyping, and test and capability transition,” the DOD said.

Future work under this multiple-award contract will be completed via the Fair Opportunity process, the DOD said. The process is meant to streamline hiring.

The locations of performance are to be determined at the contract direct order level and are expected to be completed by July 28, 2033.

The DOD said 70 offers were received for this contract.