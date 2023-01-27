Dayton-area state rep vows ‘court battle’ over who controls Ohio House GOP campaign funds

The OHRA is the House GOP caucus’ political arm. The alliance spent some $4.5 million on House candidates in the November general election, campaign finance records show. It also provided $1.8 million of in-kind contributions to campaigns, such as providing printing, office space or other services.

The “members” section of the OHRA website on Friday was blank, with a message saying “We couldn’t find the page you were looking for.”

Stephens’ spokesman, Aaron Mulvey, said the speaker does not accept public pronouncements by Merrin and his allies that Merrin won leadership of the GOP House caucus.

Stephens supporters note a long-standing tradition that the speaker is the leader of their party caucus, though legal experts told the Associated Press that Ohio law does not expressly require the speaker and caucus leader to be the same individual.

If Merrin were indeed the Republican caucus leader, it appeared to have little effect during Tuesday’s House session. Stephens passed House rules further solidifying him as speaker with the support of Democrats and 32 Republicans, at least eight of whom had supported Merrin for speaker.

Stephens’ allies characterize that vote as a sign that more Republicans are beginning to shift their support his way, while others said the vote was disconnected from the leadership fight.

Merrin’s office has not responded to questions seeking clarity about the division, the caucus leadership vote and access to the OHRA funds.