Dayton Art Institute announces 2022 exhibition lineup

Don Coulter, "The Seventies Groove" (2020)
Don Coulter, "The Seventies Groove" (2020)

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

What to Know
By , Dayton
14 minutes ago
Juried exhibitions of works by African-American artists among highlights

A diverse array of exhibitions will be showcased at the Dayton Art Institute in 2022.

Highlights include the Special Exhibition “Black Heritage Through Visual Rhythms” and the Focus Exhibition “Van Gogh and European Landscapes.” “The exhibitions for 2022 will be memorable and enjoyable,” said Jerry N. Smith, DAI chief curator and director of education, in a release. “We will introduce works by living artists from across the country, celebrate how conservation helps us preserve the many treasures within our outstanding collection and will feature one of the most intriguing photographers working today. We will also bring a pair of remarkable paintings by Vincent van Gogh to Dayton, along with a host of diverse offerings.”

2022 SPECIAL EXHIBITIONS

Derrick Carter, "Art of a Vigilante" (2021)

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Derrick Carter, "Art of a Vigilante" (2021)
Derrick Carter, "Art of a Vigilante" (2021)

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Black Heritage Through Visual Rhythms

Feb. 26-May 22, 2022

Presented in collaboration with Dayton’s own African-American Visual Artists Guild, this juried exhibition will feature contemporary art by African-American artists from across the United States. This will mark the seventh annual presentation of “Black Heritage Through Visual Rhythms” and its first time being hosted at DAI. The exhibition’s Best in Show winner will be featured in a 2023 Focus Exhibition at the DAI.

Art for the Ages: Conservation at DAI

June 25-Sept. 11, 2022

A close look at how conservation protects artworks for future generations, this summer exhibition is a museum exclusive. Presenting rarely displayed works as well as favorites seen in a new light, it includes examples from various time periods, cultures and materials.

American Myth and Memory: David Levinthal Photographs

Oct. 15, 2022-Jan. 15, 2023

Organized by the Smithsonian American Art Museum, this touring exhibition spotlights Levinthal’s photographs of toys as a way to examine American stories.

2022 FOCUS EXHIBITIONS

Vincent van Gogh, "Champ aux meules de ble (Field with Stacks of Grain)" (1890)

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Vincent van Gogh, "Champ aux meules de ble (Field with Stacks of Grain)" (1890)
Vincent van Gogh, "Champ aux meules de ble (Field with Stacks of Grain)" (1890)

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

The DAI’s Focus Exhibition lineup presents a series of smaller, intimate exhibitions, based around a variety of themes.

Fired Imagination: Ancient Chinese Ceramics from the Nancy and Ed Rosenthal Family Collection

Feb. 5-July 24, 2022

A private collection of ceramics, ranging from figures to vessels and spanning more than 3,000 years of Chinese history.

Van Gogh and European Landscapes

March 5-Sept. 4, 2022

A pair of Vincent van Gogh paintings, on loan to the DAI, will be the focal point of this look at European landscape painting.

Something Unknown

March 12-June 5, 2022

A display of photographs and works on paper in which details about the work, including the identity of the artist, the subject matter and location, are unknown to the museum.

Netsuke and the Art of Little Wonders

Aug. 27, 2022-Feb. 12, 2023

Netsuke are defined as “delicately carved personal accessories that depict subjects from popular culture – such as heroes, monsters and folk tales – in Japan during the Edo period (1615-1868).

Additional Focus Exhibitions will be announced in the new year.

“Our curatorial team has put together an outstanding selection of exhibitions for 2022,” said Michael R. Roediger, DAI director and CEO, in a release. “You won’t want to mis any of these, especially the rare opportunity to see the work of Vincent van Gogh here in Dayton. I encourage you to consider becoming a museum member, which gives you unlimited free admission to the museum, as well as many other benefits.”

In addition, through the end of this year, the DAI is offering a special holiday membership discount, particularly 15 percent off the cost of select new and gift memberships through Dec. 31, 2021.

For more information about membership and all museum activities and programming, visit daytonartinstitute.org.

China, "Court Lady" (8th century)

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

China, "Court Lady" (8th century)
China, "Court Lady" (8th century)

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

