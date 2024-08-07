BreakingNews
Big Lots to close 315 stores, including sites in Montgomery, Butler counties

Dayton breaks 98-year-old rainfall record

Weather
By
1 hour ago
X

Dayton set a record for rainfall on Tuesday, breaking a record previously set in 1926.

The city had 1.27 inches of rain, beating the previous record of 1.23 inches, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Storms and showers moved through the region Tuesday night, causing more than 1,200 people to lose power in Montgomery County.

Additional showers are possible for the rest of the week, but chances are low, according to the NWS. Dayton has a 15% chance of rain Wednesday and a 10% chance Thursday.

Otherwise, it will be partly sunny.

In Other News
1
Partly sunny, breezy, warm today; Rain chances linger
2
Hot today with chance of afternoon rain, storms; Air Quality Alert for...
3
Hot and mostly sunny today; Air Quality Advisory until midnight for...
4
Sunny skies and very hot temps today
5
Warm today with partly sunny skies this afternoon

About the Author

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top