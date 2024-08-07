Dayton breaks 98-year-old rainfall record

Dayton set a record for rainfall on Tuesday, breaking a record previously set in 1926.
The city had 1.27 inches of rain, beating the previous record of 1.23 inches, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Storms and showers moved through the region Tuesday night, causing more than 1,200 people to lose power in Montgomery County.
Additional showers are possible for the rest of the week, but chances are low, according to the NWS. Dayton has a 15% chance of rain Wednesday and a 10% chance Thursday.
Otherwise, it will be partly sunny.
