Dayton breaks over 100-year-old heat record

Soaring temperatures set a new record high in Dayton for June 14, breaking a record set over a century ago.
According to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, the high temperature in Dayton was 95 degrees today, breaking the old record of 94 degrees set in 1895.
Temperatures are expected to reach near-record highs again tomorrow. The NWS forecast is calling for highs around 96 degrees in Dayton, which is the same as the previous heat record set in 1994, according to NWS records.
Record temperatures have led to Excessive Heat Warnings and air quality alerts across the area.
