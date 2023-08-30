Dayton bridges, county building lights to honor Iams pet food billionaire Clay Mathile

The lights on nine bridges and the Montgomery County Administration Building in Dayton will shine in honor of the life and legacy of Clay Mathile.

The former owner and CEO of the Iams pet food company and a longtime Dayton philanthropist died Saturday at age 82.

The lights will shine rhodamine red — a bright pink shade that is the signature color used by Clay in the Iams logo, pawprint and on all packaging for the Eukanuba pet food line — beginning at dusk tonight and through Thursday.

Bridges

West Stewart Street (over Great Miami River)

West Monument Avenue (over Great Miami River)

West Third Street (over Great Miami River)

Interstate 75 through downtown

North Edwin C. Moses Boulevard (over Wolf Creek)

East Helena Street (over Stillwater River)

West Fifth Street (over Great Miami River)

Oregon District Garage (over East Fifth Street)

Webster Street (over Great Miami River)

Building

Montgomery County Administration Building, 451 W. Third St., Dayton.

The Mathile family will have a private funeral Mass and burial with a public memorial to follow in the coming months.