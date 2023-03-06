X
Dayton changing trash, recycling pickup for 15,000 households this month

Local News
39 minutes ago

Dayton is changing its trash and recycling pickup schedule for the first time in more than a dozen years, a move expected to impact about 15,000 households and addresses.

Some households will have their trash bins emptied on different days of the week, while others will see changes to their recycling collection weeks. Some will see changes to both.

This is happening after an extensive review of the city’s trash and recycling collection routes and services, said Fred Stovall, Dayton’s director of public works.

“The changes are expected to help us increase collection efficiencies by allowing us to re-balance the route sizes to better serve residents,” Stovall said.

The city will send out letters on March 13 to all households that will see changes to their trash and recycling collections, Stovall said. New collection schedules begin the week of March 27.

The city will post signage about the changes in high-volume locations in the most impacted neighborhoods, Stovall said.

Residents also will be able to find the new trash, recycling and bulk pickup schedule online starting on March 13 at www.daytonohio.gov/collectionmap. Households with questions also can contact the Dayton call center at 937-333-4800.

The changes are meant to improve the routes trash and recycling trucks travel to collect curbside items, Stovall said. The goal is to improve traffic flow, operational efficiency and environmental impact.

“By balancing the workload across our routes, we are setting up operations for future growth, strengthening our ability to continue providing excellent customer service,” Stovall said.

This is the first time that the city has changed its recycling schedule since 2010.

At that time, the city shifted to a four-day, Monday to Thursday, waste collection cycle, reserving Fridays for bulk pickups. The city also eliminated pickup on holidays to try to save money.

Trash pickup AND Recycling pickup changes

Historic Inner East: Switching from Thursday to Monday

DeWeese: Switching Thursday to Monday

Patterson Park: Switching Wednesday to Tuesday

Shroyer Park: Switching Wednesday to Tuesday

Northridge Estates: Switching Thursday to Monday

Oregon District: Switching Thursday to Monday

*******

Trash pickup change ONLY

South Park: Switching Wednesday to Tuesday

North Riverdale: Switching Monday to Thursday

University Park: Switching Wednesday to Tuesday

Walnut Hills: Switching Wednesday to Tuesday

Hillcrest: Monday to Thursday

Roosevelt: Tuesday to Monday

Wolf Creek: Tuesday to Monday

Downtown: Thursday to Friday

Philadelphia Woods: Monday to Thursday

Midtown: Wednesday to Tuesday

Fairview: Monday to Thursday

Webster Station: Thursday to Monday

*******

Recycling bi-weekly collection change ONLY

NOTE: Residents in these neighborhoods will receive a new collection calendar for bi-weekly recyclable collection. Collection day will remain the same, only bi-weekly schedule will change.

Hearthstone: Wednesday

Pheasant Hill: Thursday

Walnut Hills: Wednesday

Belmont: Wednesday

Lakeview: Tuesday

Oregon District: Thursday

Linden Heights: Wednesday

Riverdale: Monday

College Hill: Monday

Pineview: Tuesday

MacFarlane: Tuesday

Arlington Heights: Tuesday

Fairlane: Tuesday

Miami Chapel: Tuesday

Springfield: Thursday

Wright Dunbar: Tuesday

Roosevelt: Tuesday

McPherson: Monday

Edgemont: Tuesday

