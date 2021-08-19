Dayton Christian opens new kindergarten wing

The $400,000 investment helps meet demand Dayton Christian has experienced in its lower grades over the past year. The school expects its total Prek-12 enrollment to increase more than 15 percent for the 2021-2022 school year. Enrollment in its elementary grades alone will jump by 25 percent for this academic calendar. This is well beyond the industry standard – which considers a 3 percent enrollment increase healthy for private schools.

“We do not take this growth for granted,” said John Gredy, EdD, Head of School. “Dayton Christian has experienced a rebirth in the past three years, and this investment shows our families that we are serious about providing quality education from the bottom up.”