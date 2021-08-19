Dayton Christian opens new kindergarten wing

Dayton Christian School cut the ribbon on a 10,000-square-foot preschool and kindergarten wing at its Miamisburg campus.
The $400,000 investment helps meet demand Dayton Christian has experienced in its lower grades over the past year. The school expects its total Prek-12 enrollment to increase more than 15 percent for the 2021-2022 school year. Enrollment in its elementary grades alone will jump by 25 percent for this academic calendar. This is well beyond the industry standard – which considers a 3 percent enrollment increase healthy for private schools.
“We do not take this growth for granted,” said John Gredy, EdD, Head of School. “Dayton Christian has experienced a rebirth in the past three years, and this investment shows our families that we are serious about providing quality education from the bottom up.”
The new Prek-K wing is a complete renovation of existing space to allow for preschool and kindergarten classes to be held in one area under one branded identity. The wing features nine classrooms, one teacher workroom, and two “distinction” rooms dedicated to cooking, art, music, library, Spanish, and STEM activities.
“Education in preschool and kindergarten has undergone a transformation over the past five to 10 years,” said James Holliday, elementary principal. “Our benchmarks have grown from simple number and letter recognition to the introduction of engineering and language concepts through innovative play. This new space will support the level of excellence our families expect.”
Dayton Christian Preschool will welcome 110 preschoolers and more than 70 kindergarten students when it begins school on Aug. 18. Both programs are currently operating on a waitlist.
Dayton Christian tapped Park Construction LLC and environmental designer KKaufman Design to develop and carry out the wing’s concept.