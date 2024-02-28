Dayton, Cincinnati, Columbus set record for highest low temperature

Dayton’s 60 degree low temperature for Tuesday set a record for the highest low temperature.
The old record was 46 degrees set for Feb. 27 in 1996, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Cincinnati broke a 148-year-old record with its daily high minimum temperature of 55 degrees. The old record was 54 degrees.
Columbus had a record highest low temperature of 56 degrees, which broke the old record of 48 degrees set in 1996.
