Dayton, Cincinnati, Columbus set record for highest low temperature

Credit: Jim Noelker

Credit: Jim Noelker

Weather
By
1 minute ago
X

Dayton’s 60 degree low temperature for Tuesday set a record for the highest low temperature.

The old record was 46 degrees set for Feb. 27 in 1996, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Cincinnati broke a 148-year-old record with its daily high minimum temperature of 55 degrees. The old record was 54 degrees.

Columbus had a record highest low temperature of 56 degrees, which broke the old record of 48 degrees set in 1996.

In Other News
1
Tornado spotted southeast of Springfield; watch in effect across region
2
Showers, storms arrive overnight with small hail possible, NWS says
3
Breezy and sunny today, Monday with incoming higher temps this week
4
Snow arrives through morning hours; tapers off around noon
5
Sunny today with rain, snow overnight; 1-2 inches of snow possible

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top