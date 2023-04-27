Dayton City Commission candidates choose variety of issues to spotlight

They contend this would break a stranglehold the candidates endorsed by the Montgomery County Democratic Party have on the elected body.

Shaw, Joseph and Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr. were endorsed by the Montgomery County Democratic Party, while the other two current commissioners, Shenise Turner-Sloss and Darryl Fairchild, were not.

The two groups regularly clash over proposed ordinances and policies.

In just four days from now, voters will select which four of the six city commission candidates will advance to the November general election ballot. The top four vote-getters in the May 2 special runoff election will make the cut.

The six candidates this week took part in a town hall-style public forum hosted by the Dayton Unit of the NAACP.

During the two-hour event, candidates answered questions about how they would bring new jobs and businesses to West Dayton, how they would support youth programs and the school district, how they would address conflict among commission members, and public safety.

The moderators were Derrick Foward, president of the Dayton Unit NAACP, and Tom Roberts, second vice president and chair of the group’s Political Action Committee.

Matt Joseph

Commissioner Joseph, who was first elected to the commission nearly two decades ago, said he is running for reelection because he loves the work and said things continue to get better because of decisions by city leaders.

He said one example is the big difference he has seen in local neighborhoods as he’s canvassed and knocked on doors.

He said the city’s aggressive demolition activities in the past have removed a lot of blight and said a lot more is to come. The city plans to spend about $22 million on demolition in the next few years.

Joseph said the city commission has supported innovative programs. He said one example is a mediation response unit that sends non-police professionals to nonviolent calls for service.

“I want to make sure that the city is something that I turn over to my kids and my grandkids in better shape than what it was when I started,” he said.

Jordan Wortham

Wortham, a businessman and former police officer, said the city and its leadership have transparency and accountability problems.

Wortham accused the commission of passing ordinances as emergencies so the public would not have time to review and provide feedback on the measures.

He said the city commission needs to engage in more dialogue with the community, such as through town hall-type meetings.

Wortham also said the city isn’t doing many things very well and said that has to change. He said important priorities include neighborhood advancement, tackling blight, youth investment, job creation and civic participation.

“You should vote for me because you want change,” he said.

Marcus Bedinger

Bedinger, 34, a retail manager, said Dayton’s challenges are worse than when he grew up in Trotwood.

He said the city has too many abandoned properties, too much trash and too many neglected areas.

But he said the same kind of investments taking place downtown can happen on the west side and other areas if the city offers the right tools and incentives.

Bedinger said the city commission needs what he has to offer, which is a fresh face with new ideas and a new vision. Bedinger said the incumbents do not have much to show in terms of accomplishments even though they have been in office for years.

“What have you done in a neighborhood like Roosevelt?” asked Bedinger, who lives in that neighborhood. “We have to ask the tough questions because the answers are tough.”

He also said the community and police need a better relationship but said that won’t happen without greater transparency and honesty.

Chris Shaw

Commissioner Shaw, who owns and runs a 113-year-old dry cleaning company, said he brings business expertise to the commission.

He said he has spearheaded and supported apprenticeship and workforce development programs that have brought countless young people into the workforce and connected youth and other residents to high-paying jobs.

Shaw, who is seeking a third term, said he’s proud of the work the city has done to provide incentives that strategically leverage private investment.

He said it takes time for city investments to pay off, but said that is happening and there are are a growing number of success stories and promising opportunities for residents.

“We’ve got to continue making very good strides — and if elected again, I’m going to continue to do that work,” he said.

David Esrati

Esrati, a blogger and the owner of an ad agency, said the incumbents are nice people but “they don’t have a clue.” He claims they are beholden to special interests, like developers with deep pockets.

“The people who run this city in the backroom don’t work for you,” he said. “The Montgomery County Democratic Party, who tells you who to vote for, they work for the demolition contractors ... and the developers.”

Esrati said replacing Shaw or Joseph will shift power on the commission.

He said re-electing the incumbents means the city’s problems will never be fixed, and he said electing him would help disrupt the status quo.

Esrati also said the city cannot demolish its way to prosperity.

He said he would rather put the millions of dollars the city plans to spend demolishing vacant properties into fixing up occupied houses.

Valerie Duncan

Duncan, who is a retired city employee, said she is running to represent “all the people the city has forgotten.”

She said this includes homeowners, the homeless, abused women and others who have fallen through the cracks of social safety net programs.

Duncan said the city also needs to find money in its budget to hire more housing inspectors, because there’s a shortage that is hurting neighborhoods.

She also said the city is giving too much grant money to individual businesses when it would make more sense to award smaller amounts so that more businesses would benefit.

She also said too often the concerns residents share with commissioners fall on deaf ears because the two incumbents and the mayor have a “monopoly” of power at City Hall.

“If you elect me, I’d be the third vote with Darryl Fairchild and Shenise Turner-Sloss,” she said.