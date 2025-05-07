Dayton city commission race: As vote results are counted, here’s who’s making the cut

Beckham leads with about 29% of the vote, followed by Fairchild, with 22.6%.

Wick, who is Beckham’s his campaign partner, has about 21.9% of the vote. Davis, who has been campaigning with Fairchild, is in fourth place with 13.4% of the vote. Duncan is in last place, with 12.9% of the vote share.

The candidate who gets the fewest votes in today’s runoff election will be booted from the race.

The May runoff election often is predictive of who will win the November election. There have been five city commission runoff elections in the last 12 years, and all but one of the top two vote-getters in those contests went on to win a commission seat in the general election.

The city commission is guaranteed to have at least one new face next year, because City Commissioner Shenise Turner-Sloss has jumped into the November mayor’s race. The commission could have two new people if incumbent Commissioner Fairchild were to lose his seat. Commissioners Matt Joseph and Chris Shaw are in the middle of their four-year terms and aren’t on the ballot this year.

Fairchild, Davis and Turner-Sloss are running together. Beckham and Wick are campaigning as a team, along with incumbent Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr. Duncan said she would be a bridge between different factions on the commission.

At a kickoff event for Turner-Sloss’ mayoral bid, Fairchild addressed the makeup of the five-member commission: “We have a chance to take three seats. It’s an opportunity that Dayton hasn’t seen in a long time.”

Fairchild, 59, said the city still has a lot of important work to do, and he would focus on supporting and investing in the youth in his next term. He said he wants to create a handful of working groups to study the issues involving young people, to come up with recommendations to help them, and he envisions using a process similar to the police reform efforts that took place several years ago.

Beckham, 27, recently resigned from his role as senior aide to Mayor Mims. He thinks City Hall needs to do a better job of working with vulnerable neighborhoods to identify and address needs like safety, trash and negligent property owners. He also said public safety is a major concern. He was heavily involved in bringing a new violence interruption program to the community when he was the mayor’s aide. He said he strongly believes this program will get positive results.

Davis, 34, promised to give a voice to the voiceless in the community. “I want to speak with and for people who don’t always have a seat at the table,” he said. And he said he would prioritize the beautification, stabilization and development of neighborhoods. One of his proposals is to create a litter and trash division within public works possibly modeled after the Downtown Dayton Partnerships’ successful ambassador program.

Duncan, 70, promises to fight to expand important programs to all neighborhoods, like home repair assistance. Duncan also said she has a deep understanding of the city’s budget, and is highly knowledgeable about state and federal grant programs to fund neighborhood improvements, when current funding sources run dry or fall short. “We need to really get serious about neighborhood development,” she said. “We need to get really serious about minority business assistance and grants.”

Wick, 64, said the three pillars of her platform are public safety, neighborhood investment, and entrepreneurship and business development. She wants new investments and projects, saying she thinks the city can make the Dayton International Airport into an even more successful economic powerhouse. She thinks the city can do more to incentivize homeownership and the purchase and rehab of empty and deteriorating properties, possibly through tax credits and new programs.