Dayton commission race: Results change for four seats

Turner-Sloss has 22.26% of the vote, Benson-Taylor has 21.07%, Grandy has 14.45% and Fairchild has 14.27%, according to the results, reported at 8:18 p.m.

The three candidates who are trailing right now are Scott Sliver (13.865) Jordan Wortham (8.91%) and Valerie Duncan (5.18%), the board said.

Some people have called this is one of the most unpredictable Dayton municipal runoff elections in a long time.

They say that’s because there’s just one incumbent who only won a special election and most of the candidates have at least some name recognition from previous bids for office or other work they’ve done in the community.

Most of the commission candidates are predicting a tight race because of the crowded field and what they expect will be low voter turnout.

Only 8,551 total votes were cast in the last Dayton municipal runoff election, in May 2019, according to the Montgomery County Board of Elections.

And this is a completely different and uncertain political environment, because the pandemic complicated campaigning and get-out-the-vote efforts and pushed some candidate forums and meet-and-greet events online.

Dayton is home to more than 140,000 residents and has about 86,855 registered voters, according to the board of elections.

Dayton voters also will decide the fate of half a dozen charter amendments, including a couple that would change elected leaders’ compensation and the city’s hiring rules for police and fire.

Other proposed amendments would guarantee public ownership of the city’s water system, spell out the responsibilities of the mayor, permit electronic meetings during emergencies and expand city employees’ rights to engage in political activities.

All the amendments currently are passing by wide margins, according to the unofficial results.

In the commission races, Fairchild is the only incumbent.

Fairchild, who is the manager of chaplain services at Dayton Children’s Hospital, won a special election in 2018 to replace Joey Williams. Previously, he lost two bids for office.

Like Fairchild, Sliver, Turner-Sloss and Duncan all have run for the city commission before, but they did not prevail.

Turner-Sloss and Duncan are former city of Dayton employees.

Duncan is retired, while Turner-Sloss currently works as a logistics management specialist at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Grandy and Wortham also recently worked for the city. Grandy was Dayton’s community-police relations coordinator, while Wortham was a Dayton police officer.

Sliver is a pastor at Dayton Vineyard Church in Beavercreek, and Benson-Taylor is the former regional director and staff representative of AFSCME Ohio Council 8.

Sliver and Benson-Taylor have been endorsed by the Montgomery County Democratic Party.