Dayton could get new Sheetz, Speedway/Raise the Roost stores

A different developer wants to open a new Speedway store and a Raise the Roost restaurant on the 1900 block of Stanley Avenue in the McCook Field area.

Sheetz would be built on vacant land. Site plans submitted to the city indicate the new store could be about 6,140 square feet in size. The store could have a drive-thru window and a 22-foot-tall sign.

Last spring, a developer shared plans to build a GetGo Cafe and Market and a car wash on the property.

But the developer more recently submitted documents to the city that indicate a Sheetz store and gas station will be constructed at the site.

Speedway earlier this year received approvals from the Dayton Board of Zoning Appeals to move forward with a new fueling station, convenience store and restaurant along the 1900 block of Stanley Ave.

Documents submitted to the city indicate the fueling station will have seven pumps in the front of the property and four in the rear for semi-trucks.

Raise the Roost serves Southern-style items like fried chicken and biscuits. The restaurant’s slogan is: “Chicken worth crossing the road for.”