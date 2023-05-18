Dayton cyclists to kick off the biking season with Ride to Work Day

“Early in the morning, you get your endorphins firing, which gives you that clear mind,” Esparza said. “I don’t make decisions that are big unless I’ve taken at least a 45-minute bike ride.”

Besides the physical health benefits of cycling, the mental health benefits also drive Esparza and other veterans stick with cycling, he said.

“That’s the conversation right now,” Esparza said. “People are struggling mentally. And we want them to be healthy. For us, our mission, our hope is to encourage others with an interest in cycling to get started, to share all the benefits we find that come with cycling.”

Ohio boasts 1,523 miles of paved bike trails, more than any other state. There are 18,000 miles of U.S. Bicycle Routes across the United States.

The Dayton region is home to 350 miles of paved trails, making the Miami Valley the nation’s largest paved trail network, said MetroParks outdoor recreation coordinator Jordan Hart.

“Our community has a rich history of being a bike friendly region, which is beneficial for residents and an economic driver,” Hart said.

Cycling enthusiasts are welcome to attend the Miami Valley Cycling Summit at the downtown Dayton Metro Library after breakfast, for talks by cycling enthusiasts and local leaders, tours and more. Register at bikemiamivalley.org/cycling-summit-2023.

Credit: Jordan Hart Credit: Jordan Hart