Dayton Daily News managing editor honored on ‘20 Over 50′ list

Dayton Daily News Managing Editor Rich Gillette was recognized as one of Editor and Publisher magazine’s 20 Over 50.

Gillette has worked in journalism for 30 years and started as a sports and news reporter for the Greenville Daily Advocate, covering high school sports and rural towns.

“A long-time journalist and editor, Rich has led multiple departments in Cox First Media (the Ohio branch of Cox Enterprises), at all sizes of newspapers/websites,” Mandy Gambrell, editor of the Journal News, wrote in her nomination form. “Now, he is in a top role at the Dayton Daily News, managing multiple departments collectively that vary in task, so he must keep everyone focused and working together.”

Gambrell also praised Gillette’s ability to find the deeper story and said he is the go-to person for when others need advice on how to cover a topic.

“Rich is one of the most depended on people in the company and that is a reflection of his longevity and leadership,” she added. “His role is over the editorial departments of the Dayton Daily News and the Journal-News, and his role often supports the work at the Springfield News-Sun. His work must also keep the bottom line at top of mind so Rich is also connected to working in partnership with the sales teams.”

When E&P asked Gillette about some of the most important lessons he’s learned, he noted a willingness to roll with change and new technology.

“When I entered the newsroom, we were still cutting and pasting up stories and photos to publish a newspaper,” he said. “I led the first efforts to computer paginate that small town newspaper and have been willing to change with every technology change in my 30-year journalism career.”

Gillette also encouraged others to be curious and always question sources.