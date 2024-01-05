Dayton dance troupe changes leadership

“I knew the group of artists we assembled were driven, focused, creative and grateful for the opportunity to build something new,” Watson wrote. “As we enter 2024, DDI is again ready to grow, to bloom into a new era and iteration of creativity and collaboration with YOU, our wonderful community.”

DDI is a conglomeration of local, professional dancers from Dayton Ballet, Dayton Contemporary Dance Company and Arthur Murray Dance Center. The troupe primarily allows dancers more creative opportunities, especially in terms of choreographing, while also providing employment during their “off” season and valuable time to connect and grow as colleagues.

Sydor, a native Daytonian, dance, taught and choreographed in New York City for 17 years before relocating back to Dayton.

“Dayton Dance Initiative is an authentic embodiment of community, collaboration and creativity that has the ability to transform,” said Sydor. “I feel honored to be at the helm and inspired to continue to nurture the artist-led mission of Dayton Dance Initiative.

DDI has also named emerging choreographer KC Lyphout as its new company manager. She previously served as an administrative intern, choreographer and dancer with the company. In addition to her work with DDI, the Toledo native and Wright State University dance alumna has been a resident company member at Mutual Dance Theatre since 2023. She also notably joined Dayton Contemporary Dance Second Company as a dance artist for the 2021-2022 season.

Last summer DDI presented “Making Moves: The CoLAB” at the PNC Arts Annex in downtown Dayton. In addition to Sydor and Lyphout, the roster featured Claire Bergman, Thaliyah Cools-Lartigue, Nicolay Dorsett, Alexandria Flewellen, Aaron Frisby, Jasmine Getz, Katy Gilliam, Ashley Griffin, Jonathan Harris, Craig Johnston, Stevie Lamblin, Patrick Lennon, Emily Luria, Isaac Jones, Willa Marks, Robert Pullido, Elizabeth Ramsey, Nile Ruff, Mia Sanchez, Quentin Apollovaughn Sledge, and Countess V. Winfrey.

Watson said she will remain with DDI as part of its newly formed Advisory Board.

“It is my greatest hope that DDI continues to expand the opportunities for what artists in Dayton can achieve,” she said. “I feel confident that with our new leadership team and the incredible community we continue to build, the possibilities are endless.”

For more information, visit daytondanceinitiative.com.

Dayton Performing Arts Alliance update

The Dayton Performing Arts Alliance and the Dayton Musicians Association, AFM Local 101-473, have announced the finalization of a successful negotiation and signing of a new two-year collective bargaining agreement valid until August 31, 2025. The deal includes incremental wage increases and guaranteed learning, community engagement and fundraising services.

“This agreement marks a milestone in collaboration with our musicians,” says Ted Nelson, DPAA’s VP for Artistic Planning and Operations, in a news release. “The constructive dialogue throughout the negotiation process was instrumental in forging a path toward long-term stability and expansion.”

“DPAA Board President Ed Tomme and I are extremely gratified that this important agreement was reached,” added DPAA President and CEO Patrick Nugent. “The Agreement was reached in the true spirit of collaboration between musicians and management. We were able to have highly collaborative and frank discussions that look forward to a future of growth for everyone involved.”

Details of the agreement with the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra include a 5 percent wage increase in the first year, 4 percent in the second year, and additional guaranteed services allowing for more learning, community engagement, and fundraising performances.

Dayton Philharmonic musicians were represented by Jane Owen of the Symphonic Division of the American Federation of Musicians. Also participating were members of the Players Committee, including Chair John Kurokawa and fellow musicians Chad Arnow, Ann Baer, Sheridan Currie, Amy Lassiter and Rachael Young. DPAA President and CEO Patrick Nugent, CFO Teri Warwick, and VP of Artistic Planning and Operations Ted Nelson represented the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance.