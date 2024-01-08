Dayton Fire Department truck not damaged after vehicle hits hose, pole

A detached garage was fully involved in fire with flames spreading to nearby structures, trees and fences, French said. He added during the incident, a vehicle operating in the area of the fire department’s crews on North Main Street hit their large fire hose and then hit a pole.

No injuries were reported.

French said the fire truck wasn’t damaged and crews were on scene for two hours and a half.

Additional details are not yet available.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the DFD Fire Investigations Unit.