Dayton Fire Department truck not damaged after vehicle hits hose, pole

Local News
By
15 minutes ago
X

A vehicle hit a fire truck during a garage fire in Dayton early Sunday morning.

Dayton fire crews responded to reports of a garage fire at the 40 block of Fernwood Avenue around 1:43 a.m., according to Capt. Brad French with the Dayton Fire Department.

A detached garage was fully involved in fire with flames spreading to nearby structures, trees and fences, French said. He added during the incident, a vehicle operating in the area of the fire department’s crews on North Main Street hit their large fire hose and then hit a pole.

ExploreFlu activity ‘very high’ right now at local hospitals, statewide

No injuries were reported.

French said the fire truck wasn’t damaged and crews were on scene for two hours and a half.

Additional details are not yet available.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the DFD Fire Investigations Unit.

In Other News
1
Driver killed in Harrison Twp. crash after hitting pole
2
WORTH THE DRIVE: Quilts, old and new, at the Columbus Museum of Art
3
Explainer: New Ohio law requires parental consent for minor social...
4
Dayton region lobbyist in Washington says Wright-Patterson Air Force...
5
Lanes have since reopened on State Route 4 to I-75 northbound from...

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top