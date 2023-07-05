Dayton fire, hazmat crews respond to reported oil spill in Mad River

Dayton Fire Department and hazmat crews responded to Mad River in Dayton Wednesday morning on a reported oil spill.

A dark substance could be seen near North Keowee Street and appeared to be coming from a drain. Crews had oil booms, a device that floats on the water to create a barrier to help contain spills, in the river.

Dayton fire and hazmat vehicles were blocking the right southbound lane of North Keowee Street.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.